Clearfield baseball player Morgen Billotte has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 28.
Billotte had a big game for the Bison in the D-9 AAAA title game against St. Marys, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs, including two doubles and a home run.
“Morgen has had an outstanding season for us, both offensively and defensively,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “He led the team in several hitting categories and roamed centerfield flawlessly. Morg is a quiet player who leads by example and is a good teammate, as well as a high honor student.”