Glendale basketball player Minyhah Easterling has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 25.
Easterling had a big game against Curwensville, scoring 15 points, along with six rebounds and three blocks.
“Minyhah has been a steady force for us this season averaging 14.5 points and 17 rebounds a game,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brian Kuhn. “Against Currwensville, Minyhah had a solid game putting up 15 points in just 2 1/2 quarters. Minyhah is a joy to coach!”