West Branch volleyball player Marley Croyle has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.
Against Bellwood-Antis she had 15 service points and 11 kills. In the ECC tournament she added 32 kills, 25 digs, 12 service points and seven aces.
“Marley continues to be our most dynamic player and has really improved all aspects of her game this year,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “She is having an outstanding season and she continues to be one of the best all-around players in this region.”