Philipsburg-Osceola wrestler Marcus Gable has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18.

Gable finished second in the 152-pound bracket at the District 6 Class AA Tournament.

“Marcus has put a lot of work into this year,” Mounties head coach Justin Fye. “He is someone that his teammates want to be like and train like. He is an honor student and a phenomenal athlete. Finishing as a district runner-up in a very talented weight class is a great accomplishment. I know he will be motivated to improve upon his performance at the Southwest Regional.”