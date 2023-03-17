West Branch basketball player Kyle Kolesar has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 18.
Kolesar had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 67-39 victory over Cambridge Springs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
“Kyle has been through it all the last four years in this program,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “He came up as a freshman and we had great year with a championship and a state run. In between was a process and a grind. Then we have this year. He came in with a championship team and left it even better than when he arrived.”
“He was so valuable to this team and his leadership this year. It was amazing to watch and just so proud of him and pumped to see his future. He’s a great kid and a great friend and always will be.”