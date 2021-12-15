Philipsburg-Osceola’s Khendyl Sharrer has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 11.
Sharrer had two stellar games at the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament and was named the tourney’s MVP.
“You’d never be able to tell Khendyl is only two games into her sophomore season,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “She shows up every day and wants to be a better basketball player.
“She’s a natural leader and is always looking for a way to improve our team. Her play in the opening weekend of our season was exactly what we needed to get off to a good start.”