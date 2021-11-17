Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball player Josie Tekely has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6.
Tekely, one of the team’s serving specialists, had 27 service points in three District 6 playoff games against Huntingdon, Bald Eagle Area and Central Cambria. The Lady Mounties won their second-straight District 6 title.
“Josie loves the sport as much as any player I have ever coached,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “She always brings positive energy and her serving was critical for us in some close matches.”