Harmony baseball player JJ Sward has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 29.
Sward threw a complete game three hitter against Purchase Line, striking out six and walking none. He has pitched in three games this season and has not allowed an earned run. Sward also had three hits and knocked in three runs in wins over the Dragons and Moshannon Valley.
“JJ has really stepped it up this year and has pitched very well for us,” said Owls head coach Harvey Westover. “His hard work all year around has paid off for him. I’m so proud of him this year.”