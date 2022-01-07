Harmony basketball player Jack Bracken has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 1.
Bracken had 10 points against Northern Cambria and 18 in a win over Purchase Line at the Purchase Lions Club Tournament. He is averaging 14.3 points per game for the Owls.
“Jack has been able to provide us with his offensive and defensive presence, not just these past two games, but all year,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “Being a sophomore doesn’t faze Jack, he goes out every game and gives me everything he has. The game comes easy to Jack and he continues to get better each game. I’m glad I’m able to coach a player like Jack.”