Clearfield boys basketball player Andon Greslick has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.
Greslick had two big games at the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament, scoring 12 points both nights. The Bison won the title with a victory over the host Highlanders.
“Andon has been a huge part of our success so far this season,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt. “He has shot the ball well, set up his teammates for open shots, played excellent defense and is doing a good job of rebounding both on offense and defense.”