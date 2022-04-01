West Branch’s Zack Tiracorda has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 26.
Tiracorda threw a no-hitter against Glendale, striking out 15 batters, while walking just two in six innings. He also knocked in a run in the Warriors’ 10-0 victory.
“Zack threw a lot of strikes that game,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “He has been working hard all year to keep improving as a pitcher and a baseball player. He loves the game and it is fun to see our guys excel.”