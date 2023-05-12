Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 6.
Witherow was a big part of two wins for the Knights. Against Juniata Valley he had three hits, including a homer, and knocked in three runs. Against Conemaugh Valley, he had two hits and an RBI. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing just one hit and one walk.
“Every time out you know what you are getting with Zach,” said Knights head coach Jim Hawkins. “He is very consistent and he is a great student of the game.”