Curwensville softball player Teagan Harzinski has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 7. Harzinski was 10-for-13 at the plate with two doubles, seven runs and five RBIs to help the Lady Tide go 4-0 during the week.
“The most impressive thing about Teagan is her high softball IQ,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She knows the game and is always prepared. That really shows up when she is in the batter’s box. She is very patient and very balanced at the plate. Teagan knows how to hit the ball according to where it is pitched. We are very glad she is on our team.”