Moshannon Valley basketball player Riley Wharton has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 21.
Wharton scored a total of 38 points and had 14 rebounds in three games.
“Riley had an excellent week, leading her team to three wins,” said Damsels head coach Jeff Hanley. “She has such a strong desire to be successful and combines that with her work ethic and skills to be a really good player. But her focus consistently remains on the team and what it takes for us to prevail on and off the court. Riley’s leadership and in-game versatility on both offense and defense have really been vital to our team’s continued growth and development.”