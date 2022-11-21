Philipsburg-Osceola’s Natalie Betz has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.
Betz had a big week in two PIAA playoff wins for the Lady Mounties, netting 20 assists and 10 service points against Avonworth and 23 assists and seven service points against Shenango.
“Natalie has really developed throughout the season,” said Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Dave Eckberg. “She is quick to the ball and has soft hands. I’ve seen her confidence continue to grow. She is also a super coachable kid.”