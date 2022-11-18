West Branch volleyball player Matayha Kerin has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5.
Kerin had two big games for the Lady Warriors in district playoff wins over Mo Valley and Bishop McCort.
Against the Damsels, she had 11 service points and six kills, while adding 11 kills and six service points against the Lady Crushers.
“Matayha has been a key to our success this year,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “She has been outstanding as an outside hitter and has developed a very good serve. Great leadership and has helped the team by playing multiple positions when asked by her coaches. She has had a tremendous year!”