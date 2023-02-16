Harmony basketball player Lucas Tarnow has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 10.
Tarnow had 12 rebounds in the NC TipOff Tournament title game, as well as five points. He added 14 rebounds and nine points against Ferndale and 13 rebounds, five points and four assists against Glendale. He netted nine rebounds and six points against Curwensville.
“Not only is Lucas one of my key players, but an all around a great kid,” said Owls head coach Dylan Kurtz. “He’s always positive and has something to joke around about. He’s also such a great team player. I rely on him a lot to pull rebounds for us, and he exceeds my expectations every night. I am so glad I had the opportunity to be his coach.”