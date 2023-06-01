Philipsburg-Osceola baseball player Jamey Massung has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 27.
Massung had two hits, including a double, and knocked in three runs in the Mounties’ District 6 3A semifinal game against Central. He also scored a run.
“Jamey had probably the biggest hit of the Central game,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “Central scored 3 runs to make the game 6-3, and Jamey delivered with a two RBI double. Those were very important runs to regain the momentum. Jamey has had a tremendous year offensively. He has worked really hard this season, and I am happy that it has paid off.”