Harmony boys basketball player Jack Bracken has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25.
Bracken helped the Owls to two playoff wins against Bishop McCort and St. Joseph’s Academy. Against the Crushers, he had 38 points, nine rebounds and three steals. He added 27 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds against the Wolves. His last-second bucket on an inbounds pass helped the Owls move on to the District 6 Championship game.
“Jack is only a junior and he has accomplished so many things during his high school basketball career,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “He’s such a talented kid and amazes me every game. He shows great sportsman ship on and off the court. He always gives it his all, and I couldn’t ask for more. I’m excited to see what his senior year brings.”