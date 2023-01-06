West Branch basketball player Erin Godin has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.
Godin helped lead the Lady Warriors to their annual WB Holiday Touranment title. She had five points and three steals against Bucktail, then added eight points against BEA.
“Erin is the epitome of a leader that leads by example,” said WB head coach Justin Koleno. “She has outstanding discipline, relentless effort, a high iq and never has a negative thing to say. Her fundamentals on defense are great and it feels like she is on the verge of taking the next step offensively to be a real weapon. She deserves all the accolades because she often doesn’t get enough credit because a lot of her impact doesn’t show up on a stat sheet.”