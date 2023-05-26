Philipsburg-Osceola pitcher Denny Prestash has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 20.
Prestash had six RBIs, a triple, a double during the week and got the win against Huntingdon in the D6 quarterfinals.
“Coach (Tyler) Good and I are so proud of Denny and all of his accomplishments this season,” said Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Doug Sankey. “He has worked so hard these past two years. His training has paid off as he is leading our team both offensively and on the mound.”