Philipsburg-Osceola football player Dayton Barger has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.
Barger rushed for two touchdowns and 77 yards in the Mounties’ 64-7 victory over Montgomery. He also had two tackles and a sack on defense.
“Dayton has continued to work hard in the weight room and on the practice field, and it is beginning to really show in his play,” said P-O head coach Jeff Vroman. “He has been running with authority, and when he does that, he is tough to handle.”