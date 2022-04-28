Philipsburg-Osceola’s Colby Hahn has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 23.

In two games against Clearfield, Hahn had three RBIs and scored three runs. He also picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk. He also struck out five.

“Colby is having a great year for us,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “He is helping us in several ways. Colby has been getting a lot of clutch hits, pitching great, and playing really good defense at 3b. We are really happy for Colby. He has worked hard these past few years, and it is paying off.”