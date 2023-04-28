Curwensvillle center fielder Christian Fegert has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 22.
Fegert was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs in a win over Juniata Valley. He also had a double and a stolen base and earned the save. Against Purchase Line he had three RBIs, three runs scored, two hits and two stolen bases.
“We knew we would depend on Chris a lot this year and he has lived up to that,” said Tide head coach Derek Dixon. “He gets on base at a high rate and plays great in centerfield. Now he’s become our go-to guy to close out games on the mound.”