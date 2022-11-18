Glendale football player Britton Spangle has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 5.
Spangle had a big game in the Vikings’ playoff game against Penns Manor. He had nine tackles, a sack and helped force a fumble.
“Brit is one of those players that every coach and player wants and needs on their team,” said Glendale head coach Dave Trexler. “He is so athletic and has “old school” toughness that makes him stand out on the field or on the mat. He plays very physical and his quickness allowed him to make a lot big plays on defense over the past 4 years. He started since his freshman year and really developed into a leader this season. He will be greatly missed on the field and in the locker room.