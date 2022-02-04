Glendale basketball player Alyssa Sinclair has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29.
Sinclair had a big game for the Lady Vikings against Moshannon Valley League foe Curwensville, pulling down 21 rebounds. She also scored four points.
“Alyssa is hardworking and does everything we ask of her,” said Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn. “She is solid on defense and generates a lot of her points off of steals this season. Her rebounds have been crucial for our team. They have allowed us to get needed second chance points on offense and limited the other team to one shot on defense in close games.”