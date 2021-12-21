Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth remains in the NFL concussion protocol as the Steelers begin preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his status for the game will not be determined until later in the week.
The same can be said for a number of other players who were injured against Tennessee or are working their way back from injuries.
The defensive line, which has been ravaged by injuries all season, is dealing with another one to a starter.
Chris Wormley, who suffered a groin injury against the Titans, is questionable to begin the week.
Isaiah Buggs, who was the starting nose tackle for much of the season, is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the past four games.
Offensive linemen J.C. Hassenauer and Kevin Dotson, both of whom remain on injured reserve, will practice this week.
Hassenauer began to practice with the team and is a week into his 21-day evaluation window.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Dotson will be designated to return from IR this week.
If Freiermuth is not cleared from the protocol, Tomlin said he will look to in-house options to fill out his lineup.
Zach Gentry was the only remaining tight end on the active roster on Sunday after Freiermuth was injured.
Fullback Derek Watt took on some tight end responsibilities, as well.
Kevin Rader, who had been questionable for the Titans game with a hip injury, was deactivated before the game.
The Steelers also have Jace Sternberger on the practice squad.
He was a third-round draft choice of the Chiefs in 2019.
“I haven’t spent a lot of time pondering the hypotheticals,” Tomlin said of his situation at tight end this week.
“Our answers are in-house if he’s unavailable.”
Chiefs dealing with latest COVID outbreak
The Steelers have dealt with some COVID-19 issues this season like every other NFL team.
Ben Roethlisberger, for example, had to miss the Detroit game while he was on the COVID list.
Other high-profile players, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, also were forced to miss a game.
However, the Steelers have not yet had an outbreak the way other teams have in recent weeks.
The Browns had to play the Raiders without their top two quarterbacks, top receiver and top tight end on Monday night even after the game was pushed back two days to help the Browns field a more competitive team.
The Washington-Philadelphia game and the Seattle-Los Angeles games were postponed until Tuesday night as Washington and the Rams dealt with outbreaks of their own.
Now Kansas City, the Steelers’ opponent on Sunday, is dealing with an outbreak. According to reports, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill are among several players on the COVID list after positive tests with more expected.
“I’ve been extremely pleased with our attitude and out approach in terms of dealing with COVID,” Tomlin said. “Our agenda is to make it a winning edge for us. We have to deal with it relatively well, meaning we have to deal with it better than others. I like the mindset and the actions of the group in that regard.”
The NFL this week changed its protocols for dealing with the virus that should help teams avoid big outbreaks.
Vaccinated and asymptomatic players no longer have to test once a week and will only test when they have symptoms or when they are chosen for a random test.
Chiefs players who are vaccinated have a chance to clear protocol in time for the Steelers game, although it’s been a rare occurrence this season.
T.J. Watt is one of the few players to go on the COVID list early in the week and be cleared in time to play the same week.