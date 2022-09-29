After going several seasons without a 10-0 week, I nearly did it again.
I went 9-1 with the only misstep being Glendale’s win over North Star in what was a tremendous defensive performance by the Vikings.
But I’ll certainly take the results as my 19-1 mark the past two weeks has things heading in the right direction.
There are quite a few tossups on the slate this week, however, so it’s going to be tough keeping the current streak going.
On the the picks:
Clearfield at Huntingdon: The Bison are rolling. Clearfield is on a four-game winning streak and has averaged 46 points per game over its past three. Huntingdon has scored 40 points all season.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 42, HUNTINGDON 6
Curwensville at West Branch: A clash of styles at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field could provide some fireworks as the run-heavy Warriors and 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Biggans battle with the aerial attack of 1,000-yard passer Dan McGarry.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 36, WEST BRANCH 34
Glendale at Tussey Mountain: The Vikings defense showed up in a big way against North Star last week in a shutout and Glendale had recent success against the Titans as well, blanking them in last year’s meeting. But Tussey, which ran for 263 yards in a loss to undefeated Northern Bedford last week, could be a tough out at home.
TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 22, GLENDALE 21
Juniata Valley at Moshannon Valley: The Knights have won two of three, but turnovers have been a problem. The Hornets are just 3-2 this season, but are coming off a 14-10 win against Bellwood-Antis.
THE PICK: JUNIATA VALLEY 27, MO VALLEY 16
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Rams are on a two-game skid after starting the season 3-0. But Penns Valley returns its QB and top RB from last year’s squad that beat the Mounties by 26 points.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 34, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7
Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State: The Wildcats are coming off consecutive losses to FCS Southern Illinois and Group of 5 Miami(Ohio), A road game at Beaver Stadium against a Nittany Lion team that was uninspired last week isn’t the place to get better.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 37, NORTHWESTERN 17
Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt: The Yellow Jackets just fired their coach and likely won’t put things together in one week against a Top 25 team.
THE PICK: PITT 35, GEORGIA TECH 20
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas: The Razorbacks are allowing over 300 yards per game through the air and welcome Heisman contender Bryce Young to town. That could be a problem.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 41, ARKANSAS 24
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson: This game went into double OT last year. The Tigers played a double overtime game last week. This has shootout and tossup written all over it. I guess I’ll take the home team.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 40, NC STATE 37
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss: The Kentucky offense has sputtered without Chris Rodriguez, but he’s back this week. Will that be enough to match Ole Miss, which averages 280 per game on the ground, at home?
THE PICK: OLE MISS 33, KENTUCKY 28
Last Week: 9-1, 90%
This season: 31-9, 77.5%