The annual Home Run Derby will be held at Kurtz Field in Clearfield on Thursday.
Registration will be from 12-12:30 p.m. at the field and the derby will begin at 12:45 p.m.
Anyone between the ages of 6-99 may register. A $5 donation is requested, but no one will be turned away.
Prizes will be awarded for the top two in each of the five age groups (6-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-99).
The event is being held in conjunction with the last day of Sandlot Baseball for the summer.
Any proceeds will benefit Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
Sandlot players will be treated to pizza and drinks following the morning’s game.
Kurtz Field is located in the Clearfield Little League Complex on West Second Ave.
Any questions regarding the event may be answered by calling 814-762-4512.