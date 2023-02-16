CHERRY TREE — Calvary Evangelical Church on Sylvis Road in Cherry Tree provided the setting for the winter wedding of Marie Elizabeth Straw and Troy James Larimer. The Rev. Clint Pearsall of Oswayo officiated at the double ring ceremony.
Parents of the couple are M. Stephen and Jeanette Straw of Curwensville and James and Dawn Larimer of Northern Huntingdon.
Jonathan and Emily Rorabaugh, cousins of the bride, provided the vocal music. A poem “Better Together” was read by Jennifer Prisk.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory and champagne scalloped V-neck lace and tulle traditional ball gown. Pearls and crystal beading accented the scalloped bodice and hemline. The back featured sheer illusion fabric with buttons. Her fingertip veil was edged with pearls. She carried a cascading bouquet made of multicolored pastel roses, mini pink carnations, white buttons, white lisianthus, alstremeria, pink and white hydrangeas accented by tree fern, eucalyptus, and baby’s breath.
Jennifer Prisk of Curwensville was maid of honor and wore a blush long chiffon A-line dress with a lace illusion bodice, scoop neckline and shimmering sash that tied into a bow in the back below a deep V. She carried a bouquet of roses, mini carnations, white buttons, white hydrangeas, alstremeria accented by tree fern, eucalyptus and baby’s breath.
Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Rorabaugh and Emily Rorabaugh, both of LaJose and cousins of the bride. They were dressed identically to the honor attendant and carried identical bouquets.
The flower girl was Rose McAllister of North Huntingdon, niece of the groom. She wore an ivory knee length dress with short sleeves, a lace scoop neck bodice and a light pink sash. In her hair she had a flower crown and carried a basket of silk petals thrown to line the aisle for the bride’s arrival.
Tim McAllister of North Huntingdon, brother-in–law of the groom, served as best man. Ushers were Daniel Rorabaugh and David Rorabaugh of LaJose, cousins of the bride. The groomsmen wore charcoal gray tuxedos with ivory shirts, terra cotta vests and bow ties. The groom’s attire was the same with the exception of a gray vest and gray checkered bow tie. Their boutonniere’s consisted of roses and baby’s breath.
Clayton Straw of Cedarville, Ohio, nephew of the bride, served as ring bearer. He wore a long white sleeve shirt, with black trousers, blush suspenders and bow tie. He carried a sign hand crafted by his mom that said “Here Comes Your Bride.”
A reception at Contres Greer Social Hall in Northern Cambria was attended by 100 guests. Cousin Jonathan Rorabaugh served as DJ. The wedding cake was provided by Marta’s Cake and Cookies of Punxsutawney.
The bride graduated from Curwensville High School in 2010 and Lock Haven University in 2014 with a degree in elementary education. The groom graduated from Norwin High School in 2007 and is a 2011 graduate of University of Pittsburgh. He is employed as a research chemist at PPG in Pittsburgh.
After a wedding trip to Oahu, Hawaii, the couple reside in North Huntingdon.
They will be celebrating their one year anniversary on Feb. 26. They welcomed a little boy, Eli James, to the family on Feb. 11.