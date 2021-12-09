BEREA, Ohio — Ashley Struble of Clearfield was among over 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Struble, a hospitality and tourism management and accounting major, earned the Boesel School of Business –Undergraduate Scholarship.
BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.8 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. In addition, they carry on the donors’ legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students –more than $50 million for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.