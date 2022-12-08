HOUTZDALE — Chelsea Perino and Ryan Blake, both of Houtzdale, were united in marriage on Nov. 19, 2022 at Moshannon Valley Community Church in Ramey. Kevin Howard officiated the nuptials and also provided the music for the ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Pamela Perino of Altoona and brother, Jordan Perino. She is also the daughter of the late Simon Edward Perino.
The groom is the son of Kim Hockenberry of Curwensville.
Cara Perino of Altoona was maid of honor and Kaylee Stiles of Osceola was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kalli Sones of Munson, Kari Simmons of Brisbin and Amanda Zendeck of Smoke Run. Flower girls were Kylee Perino of Altoona, Makenley Perino of Altoona, and Jade Dunlap of Houtzdale.
Best man was Rick Simmons of Brisbin. Groomsmen were Charles Jones of Ramey, Darryl Selvage of Munson, Dan French of Ramey, and Dan Zendeck of Smoke Run. Ring bearer was Gavin Blake-Schultz of Osceola.
The bride is employed at Shop-n-Save in Houtzdale; the groom is employed at Blacque Jacque Trucking.
A reception was held following the ceremony at Ramey Fire Hall, with music provided by Mike Sones. The newlyweds reside in Houtzdale.