READING — Kylee Mitchell of Clearfield is one of 610 Alvernia University graduates who celebrated commencement. Mitchell earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree during the 2022-23 academic year.
The university celebrated with members of the Class of 2023 who graduated in August 2022, December 2022 or May 2023 with a pair of commencement ceremonies at the Alvernia Stadium on main campus on May 13.
Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958.