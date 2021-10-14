READING — Emily Lenkevich of Houtzdale has been named a lead resident assistant for Krause Hall at Albright College.
A graduate of Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Lenkevich is studying environmental science at Albright.
Taking on a highly-responsible position, resident assistants lead and support the development of each individual in Albright’s residence halls and apartments. RAs develop positive personal relationships with residents, collaborate with campus offices, empower residents to effectively interact with classmates and uphold Albright community standards.
RAs for Crowell, Krause and Walton Halls are tasked with helping first year students transition into college life, while RAs for Smith, Mohn, Rockland and North Halls as well as Affinity Housing, Albright Court and Albright Woods work among established, upperclass student communities.
All Albright Residential Life staff are highly trained in safety and community building, as well as campus resources, programming and policies.
Albright College, founded 1856, is located in Reading.