CURWENSVILLE — Telford "Ted" and Donna (Lippert) Sunderland will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 23.
The couple was married on Feb. 23, 1952 by the Rev. Ralph Smith.
They have four children, Gary Sunderland of Grampian, the late Craig Sunderland, Lisa (Sunderland) Fleming of Curwenville and David Sunderland of Curwensville. Ted and Donna also have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ted worked at Clearfield Cheese which later became Schreiber Foods until it closed. He then worked for Home Health of Curwensville until he retired. He also drove bus for Kip's Bus Service for many years.
Donna was a stay-at-home mom and once her children were older, she held a day care in her home for many years. She also worked at Schreiber Foods ona part-time basis.
Ted and Donna were very active and faithful to their church, with Ted serving on the board and Donna teaching Sunday School. They were both choir members and served wherever they were needed.