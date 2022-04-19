MILWAUKEE — The warm, familiar smile was there as Andrew McCutchen leaned back in his chair inside the Brewers clubhouse at American Family Field on Monday afternoon.
The conversation topic was the Pirates’ long-term extension of Ke’Bryan Hayes, and it’s hard not to link the two — the Pirates’ former franchise building block getting dressed down the hall from one of their current ones, their personalities somewhat different but also skewing toward the laid-back, lead-by-example and speak-when-necessary type.
Where McCutchen can best relate to Hayes, of course, involves his spot in the Pirates’ wide-angle view, as a ray of hope, the one squarely in the center of a larger rebuild and the type of player whose ability and presence can’t help but inspire excitement.
McCutchen, who signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with Milwaukee this offseason, admitted that he hasn’t paid much attention to the Pirates’ plans. However, he understands the inevitable comparisons to what preceded 2013-15 and the importance Hayes plays in that equation.
“I guess, for the fans, it’s a good thing to feel that way, right?” McCutchen said.
The pressure for the Pirates to be good, well, yesterday is something with which McCutchen certainly dealt. It’s also what Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and others are encountering now.
There are two ways to handle that, McCutchen said. Either you let it consume you, or stick to what you know works — by being yourself, playing the game the right way and trusting those around you — while refusing to succumb to outside pressure.
“Speaking from personal experience, I didn’t feel like I had 20 years of losing on my shoulders,” McCutchen said. “I felt like I was part of the franchise, trying to help the franchise win. It’s gonna take more than one person, too. Just go out and do your job. People who talk, let ‘em talk. People who write, let ‘em write. Just let it be.”
McCutchen talking about the Pirates’ big-picture plans felt appropriate on Steve Blass’ 80th birthday. Both are franchise icons, though obviously lauded for different things. Blass was one in a constellation of stars. McCutchen is the guy the younger crowd gravitates toward; the running, swinging and sliding proof that the Pirates being competitive again is indeed possible.
That legacy matters a great deal to McCutchen, he said. Not necessarily because the Pirates won and went to the playoffs when he played in Pittsburgh, but because of how the city treated him and the airtight bond that was formed, strong enough that McCutchen later described himself and the city as “family.”
“The impact I had when I was there, I still feel it every time I go back,” McCutchen said. “That doesn’t leave. It quite frankly will never leave. But it shows the importance that organization and franchise held to me more than anything. I don’t take it for granted. I don’t take it lightly either.”
The many great things McCutchen did in Pittsburgh — the 2013 NL MVP and four top-five finishes and five All-Star teams, sure, but also the community involvement and impeccable example he set — became a talking point this offseason when the Phillies declined the outfielder’s 2022 club option, making him a free agent.
Fans clamored for McCutchen to return to Pittsburgh and potentially close out his career at PNC Park. To take a final victory lap, ride off into the sunset or something like that. It was never meant to be.
The Pirates showed interest but didn’t offer. McCutchen, meanwhile, sought the best opportunity for playing time, preferring to avoid a platoon role or being asked to his left-handers off the bench.
“I felt like I was better than that,” McCutchen said. “The Brewers offered me something that I felt I couldn’t refuse. It was a good fit for me. You see what these guys have done in this division the past four years, so hopefully we can keep that going.”
Things have been going well for McCutchen thus far.
He began Monday’s game against the Pirates hitting .282 through his first 10 contests, including .333 over his past four with two RBIs. More than that, though, has been the leadership McCutchen has brought to the Brewers.
Back in Pittsburgh, McCutchen talked about the fact that he didn’t need to be the guy. Everyone had roles, and his wasn’t necessarily the rah-rah type.
Others took care of that.
And not that he’s walking around Milwaukee with pompoms, but he has adjusted his stance there some.
“I might speak up a little more now because I know ears will listen,” McCutchen said. “But for the most part, just be who you are. Be yourself.”
It’s the same philosophy practiced by Hayes, and one that should carry the Pirates toward better and brighter days, a story that McCutchen knows as well as anyone.
“It’s good for the fanbase,” McCutchen said. “It’s always good when you’re able to lock down a player like Ke’Bryan. It’s a good start for them.”