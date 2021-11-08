With Michigan State and Wake Forest both falling from the ranks of the unbeatens on Saturday, only four teams remain in FBS that have yet to taste defeat.
Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Texas-San Antonio are all 9-0. And the Bulldogs, Sooners and Bearcats are all in the thick of the college football playoff chase. Unfortunately for the Roadrunners, even an 11-0 mark and conference title game win will not give them any chance at playing for a national championship as their schedule is just too weak.
But the other three are likely shoe-ins if they keep winning, right?
That is definitely the case for Georgia and Oklahoma. But Cincinnati may still get left out even if it runs the table since it’s a Group of 5 team.
To be honest, the way the Bearcats have been playing over the past few weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the the next unbeaten to fall. And Oklahoma still has plenty of land mines on its schedule too.
So even though there has been a lot of chaos this season, it’s really starting to look like Alabama and Ohio State are going to find their way into the playoff again.
But for now, this is how I see things:
No. 1 Georgia — The Bulldogs are not going to fall from the top spot as long as they keep winning. And even if they do lose a game, I doubt they drop from the Top 4. Tennessee is next on the schedule and has been playing quite well on offense as of late.
No. 2 Oklahoma — As I said last week, I have a bit of a problem ranking the Sooners high, but they are the only other unbeaten Power 5 team and they have looked pretty dynamic since the change at quarterback. Baylor won’t be an easy out this week at Waco. And Oklahoma State and Bedlam is lurking, so the Sooners will certainly earn their spot down the stretch.
No. 3 Cincinnati — The Bearcats are unbeaten, but their only quality win was over Notre Dame at South Bend. The rest of their opponents have a 20-37 record. Cincinnati had trouble this past week with a 3-6 Tulsa team and remaining games with USF and East Carolina aren’t going to help its cause. SMU is also upcoming, but a second loss by the Mustangs Saturday also put a damper on the Bearcats’ strength of schedule.
No. 4 Alabama — The Crimson Tide’s opponents are 38-34, which is tops among once-beaten contenders, so that is why they get this spot. But truth be told, Alabama’s 20-14 win over LSU wasn’t much to write home about.
A matchup with New Mexico State Saturday won’t build the resume’ but games after that with Arkansas and Auburn will.
No. 5 Oregon — I was ready to move the Ducks into the Top 4 if they put a beating on Washington, but that didn’t happen. Oregon won 26-16, but didn’t look that impressive in doing so, so they’ll stay behind the Tide for now. Oregon still has that win over 8-1 Ohio State on the road as the biggest signature victory for anyone this season, and that will be very important if it can win out.
No. 6 Ohio State — The Buckeyes continue to win and keep moving up. And things are set up quite well for them down the stretch run with Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan left on the schedule. Those are all quality opponents and would really bolster Ohio State’s resume’
No. 7 Michigan State — The Spartans had a rough second half at Purdue and their defense was badly exposed. Their win over Michigan keeps them in the conversation for now, but games with Ohio State and Penn State loom and are must wins for Sparty.
No. 8 Michigan — The Wolverines stay behind Michigan State for now with each team having just one loss, making the head-to-head game very important. The 29-7 win over Indiana Saturday won’t do much to impress the voters and it hurt their strength of schedule argument and teams they beat are now 33-40 on the year.
No. 9 Notre Dame — The Irish keep winning and their victories over Purdue and Wisconsin look better and better each week. But the victory over Navy this past week did not help their overall strength of schedule and finishing out with Virginia, Georgia Tech and Stanford (a combined 12-15) won’t do much to stir voters.
No. 10 Oklahoma State — The Cowboys move into my Top 10 after an impressive 24-3 win at West Virginia, upping their record to 8-1. FBS teams the Cowboys have defeated are a combined 30-33, putting them pretty much in line with the rest of the once-beatens, and Oklahoma State still has its rivalry game with the Sooners on the docket. So the Cowboys are still very much in play.
Others: Wake Forest is the only other Power 5 team with just one loss, so the Demon Deacons still have a chance at the playoff, but it will be a long shot.
Texas A&M is probably the two-loss team with the best shot at crashing the party and games still remain with Ole Miss and LSU. The Rebels, who have the Aggies and a rivalry game with Mississippi State left, are probably still in the equation as well.
I’m not sure there is anyone left outside the above with much of a chance to make the playoff. But there are still three full weeks of the regular season and conference championships to come, so there is plenty of time for more chaos.