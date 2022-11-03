BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time this week, the Penguins likely find themselves repeating a phrase too often used in sports: The off day came at a good time. Of course, when things are going well, nobody is terribly eager to step aside, but that’s not exactly where anybody is right now with this team.
There are turnovers galore, mediocre goaltending, a lack of depth scoring and a half-dozen losses in a row, Pittsburgh’s second six-game losing streak during the Mike Sullivan era. Pretty much the only good news is that the problems are fairly detectable. The tough part will be fixing them.
“We need to play better, for sure,” Evgeni Malkin said in a despondent dressing room Wednesday night after a 6-3 loss at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. “It’s a tough situation, but it’s a long season. We believe we have time to build our team and support each other.”
As for what the Penguins need to do to dig out of this mess, let’s start from the net out and focus on goaltending. The Penguins are averaging five goals against per game during the skid, which is obviously awful.
It’s hard to pin that entirely on Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith; however, it’s also fair to say that the Penguins’ goaltenders have played markedly better hockey in recent history. When their team has needed them to make a key stop or put together a momentum-shifting period, neither has been capable.
The key stat might be how each has fared against high-danger chances during five-on-five play. According to Natural Stat Trick, Jarry has a .745 save percentage in those situations, which ranked 58th among 67 net minders entering Thursday’s games.
DeSmith has been worse, posting a .700 save percentage on high-danger chances 5-on-5, which ranked 63rd.
“I thought Casey competed hard [Wednesday],” Sullivan said. “He made some stops for us. The goals that they got were pretty good looks. I don’t know if [DeSmith needing to better] was the case [Wednesday]. I just think we have to be better as a team.”
Sullivan isn’t wrong. Again, tough to say DeSmith should be counted upon to regularly stop a bunch of glorious one-time chances and continually funnel traffic away from his crease. But it’s equally as difficult to say either has been anything above mediocre during this stretch.
Another glaring number that speaks to the Penguins’ inability to defend the blue paint: Jarry’s average goal distance sits at 11.85 feet, fourth-lowest in the NHL.
The subpar goaltending has been especially costly on the penalty kill, where the Penguins have consistently struggled. After another power play goal allowed against the Sabres, Pittsburgh is killing just 71.1% of infractions, fifth-worst in the NHL and last in the Eastern Conference.
Amazingly, the Penguins’ PK has killed 14 of 19 power play chances during the six-game skid (73.7%) ... and that’s an improvement. The power play, meanwhile, has had its own issues, converting just 4 of 23 chances (17.4%) during the losing streak.
“We’re working hard as a coaching staff to try and get them on the same page in some of the areas where we know we need to improve,” Sullivan said of the penalty kill. “We’ve got a lot of new faces on our penalty kill. I do think it’s improving in some of the areas we’re looking at.”
When examining the Penguins’ recent goal distribution, it’s far more top-heavy than anyone would like. Of the 14 they’ve scored during the losing skid, 12 have come off from top-six skaters. The other two belong to Josh Archibald, meaning neither a defenseman nor a bottom-six forward has scored over the past half-dozen games.
Nothing from Danton Heinen, who was red hot to start the year. Nothing from Kasperi Kapanen or Jeff Carter, either, the latter suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday against Seattle and missing the past two games.
The Penguins’ early-season surge was helped by depth scoring and contributions from the blue line, but those have been in short supply of late.
Speaking of Carter and Kapanen, they’re a combined minus-12 during the streak, while Brian Dumoulin has been on the ice for a team-high 15 goals against this entire season during 5-on-5 play. Not good.
Less quantifiable, but no less important, is how carelessly the Penguins have managed the puck in key areas. Kapanen’s turnover against the Kraken stands out. Ditto for giveaways by Malkin and Drew O’Connor — who missed a glorious chance early against Buffalo — Tuesday against the Bruins.
Jake Guentzel got into the act with his giveaway on Buffalo’s fourth goal Wednesday, while on balance, the Penguins have been nowhere near good enough with their decision making at the blue lines, an aspect of their game that hasn’t sat well with Sullivan.
“We can’t get overwhelmed by the circumstance here because we haven’t won in a handful of games,” Sullivan said. “We just have to make sure that we stay in the moment and focus on the process because that’s what’s going to give us the best opportunity to dig our way out of it.”
The Penguins will likely welcome Teddy Blueger back to the lineup Saturday at home against Seattle. It’s a relatively small thing, added depth down the middle, but it could provide a boost.
A bigger pick-me-up could be some sort of restoration of confidence. If the Penguins can use Thursday’s off day to reset and clear their collective heads, maybe they return to practice on Friday in Cranberry with a renewed attention to detail.
“We’re going through a bump here,” Guentzel said. “We just have to get our confidence back, make sure we’re playing simple and do the little things.”