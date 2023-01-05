Pirates general manager Ben Cherington’s bargain hunt to help his 100-loss roster this offseason has few precedents in club history.
The signings of Rich Hill, Austin Hedges, Carlos Santana and Vince Velasquez — as well as the trade for former Tampa Bay Ray Ji-Man Choi — to fill roster holes left by the franchise’s development regime three years into Cherington’s rebuild here add up to contracts totaling roughly $27 million for 2023.
On a relative basis, that’s a lot of spending for a club that’s gone years at a time without signing a single major league free agent — a binge that most vividly evokes just one other ultimately ill-fated offseason in recent memory.
In 2003, GM Dave Littlefield’s roster had a similar lack of viable internal options to man key positions. So he went wild like a teenager in a Gabe’s department store when free agency opened.
Aging veterans including Matt Stairs, Jeff Suppan, Reggie Sanders and Kenny Lofton were added to the roster in a bid to make the team more competitive after 100 losses in 2001 — PNC Park’s first season — and 89 in 2002.
The signings themselves paid off rather handsomely. Lofton hit .277 and stole 18 bases. Sanders hit .285 and clubbed 31 homers. Stairs hit .292 and added 20 long balls. Suppan turned into the rotation’s second-best starter with a 3.57 ERA across 141 innings.
The Pirates would be quite lucky to get that kind of production from this group. Still, it wasn’t enough to add up to a competitive product.
Those 2003 Pirates ended up winning just three more games than they had the year before. Poor pitching sunk the team to a 75-87 record. By the end of the year, all of those productive players were gone, leaving Littlefield the same underdeveloped base of internal talent he’d started the year with.
Oh, and along the way, he made one of the most unpopular Pirates trades of all-time, salary dumping Aramis Ramirez to the division rival Chicago Cubs in exchange for Mike Bruback, Jose Hernandez and Bobby Hill.
Ramirez went on to receive Hall of Fame votes after a long and productive career. The players he was traded for decidedly did not. Hernandez lasted just 58 games. Bruback never reached the majors, and Hill managed just two homers in 184 games the following two years before being jettisoned in 2005.
It was a sorry episode with parallels to the club’s current standoff with Bryan Reynolds, the former All-Star outfielder who has requested a trade after the club low-balled him by a reported $50 million in extension talks.
Surely it’d be reasonable to expect Cherington to fare better in a possible Reynolds trade, primarily because it would be hard to do worse. But that’s frankly beside the point, which is that the connective tissue between that team and this one is too obvious to ignore.
And that’s an ominous sign because of what happened in the years that followed 2003.
Eventually, Littlefield’s prospects started filling the roles where those veterans served as stop-gaps. Zach Duke, Ian Snell, Tom Gorzelanny and Paul Maholm replaced the likes of Suppan in the rotation. Chris Duffy and Nate McLouth showed promise in the outfield. Brad Eldred and Ryan Doumit were touted as future sources of power in the infield.
In the end, though, very little of it worked out and it was another decade before the Pirates snapped what became a 20-year streak of losing seasons. Duke, Maholm and McLouth all had moments of individual brilliance in the following years, but it wasn’t enough to save the club from whiffing on too many other prospects. Littlefield was ultimately fired in 2007.
Time will tell whether today’s Pirates suffer a similar fate. One could argue Cherington’s crop of rising prospects has higher upside and a wider pool from which it can produce useful players. Cherington himself has a longer track record of success, having led the Boston Red Sox to the 2013 World Series title and helped develop Toronto’s present core of talented young players.
Again, Littlefield’s tenure here was so calamitous that it would be hard for Cherington to match it or do worse.
That said, it’s also true that you’d like to see Cherington have better internal options by this point in his tenure.
The Pirates should not be spending $8 million for Hill, who’s going to be 43 and is just five years younger than Suppan, if you can believe that. That rotation spot should be going to a young, homegrown arm by now. First base, likewise, should not be such an organizational black hole as to require band-aids like Santana and Choi.
Perhaps all of these signings will work out like they did in 2003. But if the rest of the team can’t measure up, then the spending will look like the same waste it did then and any progress they bring in the win-loss record will feel rather hollow for the long-term outlook.
Through that lens, this offseason is probably best looked at as a warning sign. There’s still time to avoid Littlefield’s fate, but the need for this many pricey placeholders is not a good thing and we need to see more developmental impact at more positions soon to believe Cherington’s rebuild is actually on track.