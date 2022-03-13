BRADENTON, Fla. — Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa ... yeah, OK, nobody expects the Pirates to get seriously involved in Major League Baseball’s ongoing free-agent frenzy, outside of rummaging through bargain bins for pitching depth, a backup catcher or maybe an extra outfielder.
It’s also true that Pittsburgh lost 101 games in 2021 while scoring the fewest runs (609) and posting MLB’s third-highest ERA (5.08).
As many strides as the farm system has made, optimism for the major league product this upcoming season might be harder to find than snow in Florida.
The funny part, though, is that glimmers of hope do exist.
Nothing that should have you betting on the Pirates making the playoffs, obviously, but a few realistic outcomes that could improve on-field performance enough to make fans feel good about the team’s progress.
What are they? Let’s take a look.
A Ke’Bryan Hayes
bounce-back season
The slick-fielding third baseman’s incredible MLB debut feels like forever ago, doesn’t it?
In 24 September 2020 games, Hayes hit .376 with seven doubles, two triples and five home runs. His OPS was a ridiculous 1.124.
Yet last season, Hayes injured his left hand/wrist and never really looked the same, hitting .257 with a .686 OPS and six home runs in 96 games.
Hayes’ ground-ball percentage went up (47.7 to 57.4), his average exit velocity went down (92.8 to 90.2 mph), and his slugging percentage on fastballs was essentially cut in half (.717 to .364).
Hayes is healthy now. Assuming he stays that way, it will be interesting to see what that means for the 25-year-old’s offensive profile, specifically his ability to pull the ball and drive it. As his first two-dozen games demonstrated, it’s certainly in there.
Oneil Cruz is real
Not like the Loch Ness monster or anything like that, although sometimes with Cruz — a 6-foot-7 shortstop with a rocket arm and prodigious power — it might feel that way.
It’s more hoping what Pirates fans witnessed at the end of the regular season last year can continue, the home run the 23-year-old top prospect crushed from one knee or the line drive Cruz smoked at 118.2 mph.
This should be simple. We’re asking the dude with freakish power — with five home runs in six Class AAA games last season and an .805 OPS in 404 minor league games to this point — to, well, have freakish power.
The only caveat, of course, is sample size (laughably small) and remembering that Cruz (despite a 70-grade arm) is still raw defensively.
He also went 3 for 26 in spring training games last year. But if the PNC Park version of Cruz is legit, this summer could be really fun.
Mitch Keller finally figures it out
It’s easy to look at Mitch Keller’s numbers and write him off. Then again, Tyler Glasnow was in a similar position.
Glasnow’s three seasons: 3-11, 5.79 ERA, 141 1/3 IP, 1.3 HR/9, 5.8 BB/9, 9.7 K/9
Keller’s first three: 7-17, 6.02 ERA, 170 1/3 innings, 1.1 HR/9, 4.4 BB/9, 9.1 K/9
The same as Glasnow becoming a different pitcher when leaving Pittsburgh, the Pirates hope — and need — to make the same thing happen here, with a new development system in place and actually letting pitchers throw their best stuff.
Keller’s issue was execution. Opponents slugged .495 against his fastball and .565 against his curveball, those numbers up from .395 and .471 the year before.
It happened because Keller struggled to command both consistently. Too many 2-0 fastballs on which hitters sat. Too many two-strike curveballs left up in the zone.
Keller has the tools. It’s why he was once the Pirates’ top prospect and someone who brought hope for the future. The solution also isn’t complicated. Throw strikes, get ahead and use your weapons to make hitters take uncomfortable swings.
They extend Bryan Reynolds
Not a new topic. Also not nuts. The Pirates have a 27-year-old whose whose Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs, last year trailed only Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the National League. He’s a tireless worker, a terrific person and wants to stay in Pittsburgh.
The issue(s)?
Established value for one.
Reynolds was awesome as a rookie, stunk in 2020 and became a star this past season. Maybe talks gain traction this spring, although you can see each side wanting more data points, especially considering Reynolds won’t be a free agent until 2025.
As for trade speculation, it’s understandable. Reynolds is good, the Pirates’ contract history is not, and general manager Ben Cherington should always listen.
But isn’t keeping your best player long-term one of the tenets of pro sports?
If you can’t or won’t, what are we doing here?
Make David Bednar the closer
If this decision was being made because he’s a local kid and comes out to “Renegade” and it has the possibility of being some sort of I.C. Light, Yinzer-splosion with fries on top, that would be dumb.
Conveniently, Bednar was also the Pirates’ best pitcher in 2021, going 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 61 appearances (60 2/3 innings), striking out 77 and walking just 19.
Bednar stranded 19 of 21 inherited runners and had a 1.01 ERA over his final 33 games.
And while manager Derek Shelton has talked plenty about preferring a by-committee approach in the bullpen, installing Bednar as the closer now would reward a job well done, inject additional life into Pirates wins and help Bednar prepare for brighter days where games might mean a heck of a lot more.
Someone wins a
position battle
Anthony Alford, Greg Allen and Cole Tucker will compete in right. Second base could feature Michael Chavis, Rodolfo Castro or Tucupita Marcano. Maybe Cruz tries some right or displaces Newman, though it is tough to see the Pirates shifting a Gold Glove finalist from short while paying him nearly $2 million.
Castro became the first MLB player to homer in his first five at-bats. Marcano is a top-10 prospect who needed more development time in Class AAA (but did hit .278 over his last 23).
The front-runner at second, honestly, is probably Chavis. Ranked No. 79 by MLB Pipeline before 2019, he hit 18 home runs over 95 games in Boston that year. Chavis had a solid, albeit limited, Pirates debut, hitting .357 and producing an .857 OPS over a dozen games, his season cut short because of an elbow injury.
In the outfield, Alford and Tucker showed signs at various points of the last season. Allen is a burner with a 20-steal season on his ledger. Don’t need ‘em all to pan out. Just one.