With a pair of moves on consecutive days last week, the Pirates’ pitching plans gained some measure of clarity. Bryse Wilson, designated for assignment on Dec. 28, was traded to the Brewers for cash on Wednesday. When Rich Hill was officially signed a day later, they designated Zach Thompson for assignment.
Two players acquired in 2021 trades — for Richard Rodriguez and Jacob Stallings — who finished third and fourth in both innings and starts this past season while posting ERAs over 5 are either gone (Wilson) or off the 40-man roster (Thompson) and possibly headed to another team, as well.
The reality is that neither right-handed pitcher was expected to make the starting rotation. We also don’t know what’s happening with Thompson, who could theoretically clear waivers and return to the Pirates, though it’s not terribly likely.
A more likely outcome for one or both was to compete for spots in the bullpen, perhaps as a long man or spot starter, an important role that will have to filled by someone.
At this point, it seems logical that the Pirates will have at least a dozen pitchers vying for a maximum of eight bullpen jobs, with a probable starting rotation of Hill, Mitch Keller, Roansy Contreras, JT Brubaker and Vince Velasquez.
What happens to Johan Oviedo provides another interesting question to ponder. The Pirates last season said they view Oviedo as a starter long-term, and he did nothing in his seven starts — 3.23 ERA in 30 2/3 innings — to warrant being bumped to the bullpen.
A six-man rotation could be possible, the same for using Oviedo as a swing man, piggyback or periodic starter to give someone some extra rest. Given how he pitched, it’s tough to see him not making the team in some capacity.
Luis Ortiz is obviously someone Pirates fans want to see pitch, although his available options and this regime’s track record of taking it slow with young arms probably has him ticketed to start in Triple-A Indianapolis.
Let’s assume Oviedo as something, Ortiz in the minors and that starting five. When it comes to the final seven, you’re basically picking from this list: David Bednar, Wil Crowe, Jarlin Garcia, Colin Holderman, Chase De Jong, Dauri Moreta, Duane Underwood Jr., Yohan Ramirez, Yerry De Los Santos, Robert Stephenson and Jose Hernandez.
Bednar, Crowe and Garcia are easy.
Hernandez is a Rule 5 pick and must remain on the roster if the Pirates plan to keep him — which it certainly seems like they do. It would also be surprising to see the Pirates not include Colin Holderman, whom they acquired for Daniel Vogelbach this past season, though he technically can be optioned.
Given their projected salaries via arbitration — and, well, the fact that the Pirates have committed to go through the process with them — it would seem Stephenson ($1.9 million projection via MLB Trade Rumors) and Underwood ($1 million) will wind up with jobs, which could mean an addition batch of questions:
—Are the Pirates really comfortable with De Los Santos — who had some terrific swing-and-miss stuff before shoulder issues ended his season — starting in the minors? The same for Moreta, who was acquired in the Newman trade. Moreta’s slider is one of the nastiest pitches on the entire staff, and he finished 2022 strong (2.92 ERA over final 20 games).
—What do they do with De Jong, who was actually one of their best relievers last season while going 6-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 42 games (71 2/3 innings). De Jong was fourth among NL relievers in innings pitched, had a 1.77 ERA in August and talked in December about feeling like he actually had job security. For good reason.
“Very proud of the body of work that I put together,” said De Jong, who was speaking during several corporate and charity events and chatted with general manager Ben Cherington about the Pirates’ offseason activity to that point.
The point: Being at something like that is typically indicative that you’re part of your employer’s plans.
It’s also been sort of overlooked how well Ramirez has pitched for the Pirates, the right-hander going 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 games this past season, walking 13 and striking out 21 in 27 innings. Over his last 17 outings, Ramirez had a 2.45 ERA.
Given their other roster constraints, it’s surprising to see the Pirates (for now) keeping Underwood, Stephenson and Ramirez, their skill sets fairly similar, though again, they could option Ramirez and a few others.
Bottom line, with Wilson gone and Thompson potentially next, the Pirates continued to mold and shape their pitching staff.
That process is also far from finished. What happens to Oviedo offers one important thing to track. Ditto for some of the other pitchers with options and how the Pirates plan to bridge the gap to a more established back end.