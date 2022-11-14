Pitchers tend to be popular in the Rule 5 draft. Outfielders on occasion, too. The general idea is that it’s easier to stash those guys on rosters for an entire season, if they’re deployed in depth roles or perhaps switched from starting games to long relief out of the bullpen.
One area that often isn’t quite as popular as you might expect is first base, which we learned when the Pirates kept Mason Martin off their 40-man roster last year, hedging their bets that he would go unclaimed. (The 2021 Rule 5 draft was subsequently canceled due to the MLB lockout, and Martin doesn’t appear close to earning a roster spot this year.)
With the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft arriving Tuesday, the Pirates have a couple of slam-dunk decisions with Endy Rodriguez and Mike Burrows, their Honus Wagner Minor League Player of the Year and one of their best pitching prospects.
Beyond that, it’s a little more scattershot.
Malcom Nunez and Blake Sabol are two popular names, the former arriving along with Johan Oviedo in the Jose Quintana/Chris Stratton trade, then Sabol breaking out by hitting .284 with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs in 123 games across two levels.
Nunez has played third base but profiles more as a first base/DH type in the major leagues. Sabol has a bunch of versatility, with the 24-year-old capable of catching and playing the outfield in addition to working at first.
If you count Rodriguez — who can play five positions — and Willie Stargell Minor League Slugger of the Year Matt Gorski, the Pirates could potentially protect four players who have ties to first base. Then again, protecting that many at that position feels redundant, which is why we’re talking about some tough decisions here.
Do they let Nunez go? It would be surprising after he hit 23 home runs, had 88 RBIs and posted an .833 OPS for three teams last season. It also must be taken into consideration how it would be received should another team take Nunez. The Pirates traded a fan favorite in Quintana, and Nunez was thought to be an important piece of the deal.
If Oviedo can’t continue the progress he made down the stretch in 2022, then that could look really bad.
The play here, honestly, is to stick with Rodriguez, Burrows and Nunez and roll the dice with Sabol or Gorski, daring another team to allocate a 2023 roster spot on players who have spent a combined 26 games at Triple-A.
Furthermore, Gorski had a terrific year — .956 OPS, 24 home runs in 81 games — but it was also front-loaded, with 13 of those homers coming in May and the 2019 second-round pick enduring hamstring issues starting in late June that he’s still rehabbing right now.
It’s certainly nothing against Gorski, who plays outfield but may eventually be converted to third base. But it’s easy to see teams being a little fearful of his 28.6% strikeout rate while also having more major league-ready options at the positions Gorski plays.
You also never know, which is what makes the Rule 5 draft fascinating. Read the room wrong, and you could lose a player in whom you’ve invested quite a bit over the years.
This also isn’t the full list.
Two others worth mentioning in this context are Cody Bolton and Jared Triolo. The former dealt with injuries and hadn’t pitched in two seasons before this past one. The latter won a minor league Gold Glove in 2021 and has been Pittsburgh’s Bill Mazeroski Defensive Player of the Year the past two years.
If first basemen are often the easiest to sneak through, it’s worth acknowledging that tweener pitchers like Bolton are the most likely to go because they’re the easiest to hide by stashing in the bullpen and deploying in long-relief roles. Bolton, who struck out more than a batter per inning (82 in 75 2/3 innings) while pitching to a 3.09 ERA, would fit that description.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Pirates add Bolton to the 40-man roster for this reason and because they really do need pitching, though I’m not as optimistic about Triolo; he’s someone I worry about, basically because you can only protect so many.
Offensively, Triolo endured a slow start in 2022 but finished strong while playing for Double-A Altoona — an .878 OPS over his final 70 games. Overall, Triolo was second in the Eastern League in batting average (.282), second in walks (63), third in on-base percentage (.376), seventh in hits (120) and tied for ninth in steals (24).
Triolo has power, but it’s slightly below what you’d expect from that position or his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame. What worries me is the glove, because it could get him poached. Even if Triolo’s bat might need work, his defense is exceptional. Teams might try to leverage that while finishing his offensive development.
There might be additional consideration given to protect Dariel Lopez, Tahnaj Thomas, J.C. Flowers or Matt Fraizer, but again, think in terms of whether or not a player would legitimately stick on another team’s roster. Hard to see it from any of this group.
Which is why, in the end, I’m protecting Rodriguez, Burrows, Nunez, Sabol and Bolton, rolling the dice with Gorski and Triolo.
Even Sabol gives me pause, but I like the positional versatility and think that he might only be scratching the surface of what he can do.