SAN DIEGO — It’s been easy to pull for Cole Tucker. He absolutely fits in the pantheon of polite professional athletes in Pittsburgh, and his status as a first-round pick in 2014 meant he was supposed to be part of the Pirates’ next push coming out of those three consecutive playoff seasons.
Unfortunately for all involved, the only part of the equation that has been fulfilled has been Tucker’s fun-loving and outgoing personality — which obviously isn’t enough, the continual lack of production at the major league level ultimately making Tucker expendable after they traded for Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians.
The Pirates designated Tucker for assignment on Monday to make room for Chang, who figures to fill their current void at first base. Chang, 26, profiles as a typical add for this new regime, in that he’s played multiple positions while showing flashes that he might have something to offer at the major league level.
In his final 41 games of 2021 (from July 1 on), Chang hit .280 with eight doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 RBIs and an .867 OPS, that final number trailing only Jose Ramirez (.902).
Maybe Chang becomes that player once again in Pittsburgh, maybe he doesn’t. That’s not the point here.
The surprising part is the Pirates finally taking action on Tucker, who has received chance after chance and hasn’t produced anywhere close to the hype he has received.
Tucker, 25, hit just .175 with a .397 OPS in 18 games with the big club earlier this season, his worst stretch since making his MLB debut in 2019. The Pirates sent Tucker to Class AAA Indianapolis to focus strictly on hitting left-handed, though those results also lacked.
In 10 minor league games thus far, Tucker hit .135 with a .400 OPS, needing three hits over the past two games to get to that point. Strikeouts, as they typically have been for Tucker, remained a problem at both places.
He’s whiffed 25 times in 63 major league plate appearances this season, a 39.7% clip. That number was at 28.6% (12 in 42) in the minors.
By designating Tucker for assignment, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s gone. Tucker now becomes available to every other team via waivers. If nobody else wants him, then he can be outrighted back to Class AAA Indianapolis, though he obviously will no longer be on the 40-man roster.
The move comes after the Pirates tried all kinds of stuff with Tucker, both offensively and defensively, to try and find a spark.
Pittsburgh began experimenting with Tucker in the outfield in 2020, and he played all but three of his 250 2/3 defensive innings that year in the grass. In 2021, Tucker saw the most time at shortstop but also played center and right field, as well as second and first base (for three innings).
Tucker once again endured a slow start at the plate last season, hitting .143 with a .372 OPS through 13 games before he was sent back to Class AAA. This followed a spring training where Tucker didn’t break camp with the big club and instead stayed behind in Bradenton, Fla., for what the Pirates vaguely described as “skill development” work.
To Tucker’s credit, he seemed to find something later in the year. He hit .240 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 30 games during his final stint with the Pirates, including an average of .308 over his final 16 games.
Earlier this spring, Tucker talked about that stretch potentially being a springboard for him this season, how he felt more athletic at the plate while also maintaining a stable lower half, that final stretch of games offering reassurance that he could make it at this level.
Again, to this point, that hasn’t happened. Not for lack of effort or because Tucker has a lousy attitude. It’s the exact opposite. Tucker cares a lot and has tried everything imaginable to get this figured out, and it simply hasn’t happened.
It’s hard to blame the Pirates for doing what they did. Regardless of whether you agree with the Chang move or think they should’ve simply promoted first-base prospect Mason Martin — who’s tied for the third-most extra-base hits (27) in Minor League Baseball — Tucker had chances.
Too many, some argue.
The best outcome is for another club to take a chance on Tucker, which often happens with first-round picks, teams believing that a different setting or coaching might help them realize their potential.
Maybe it works with Tucker. Maybe it doesn’t.
Whatever happens, both sides did as much as possible to make this work, the Pirates affording Tucker every opportunity to figure it out and Tucker trying like hell to solve his part of the equation and become the major league player that a bunch of clubs thought he could be.
Through it all, Tucker carried himself with class, has never been anything but unfailingly nice and will be just fine if/when he decides to hang up his glove, cleats and bat. It’s just unfortunate that, in baseball and life, things don’t work out as everyone hopes.