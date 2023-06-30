It’s usually not this easy.
When the Pirates placed Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list with lower-back inflammation earlier this week, the natural move was to recall Jared Triolo, a 25-year-old University of Houston product they added to the 40-man roster this offseason.
Over his previous 27 games, once fully regaining strength and range of motion following early-season surgery to the hamate bone in his left hand, Triolo was hitting .330 with a .931 OPS, the 2019 compensatory-round pick positioning himself for a promotion.
More than offense, though, the Pirates knew Triolo would supply above-average defense at Hayes’ position — third base. What Triolo did during Thursday’s 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park only served to reinforce those beliefs.
“He’s got a slow heartbeat, for sure,” Henry Davis said of Triolo, his teammate the past two years at two stops in the minor leagues. “He trusts his ability. When the ball’s hit to him, everyone feels pretty good about the outcome.”
They certainly did against reeling San Diego, as Triolo made a couple of terrific plays, defensive gems that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from the slick-fielding Hayes.
In the third inning, Triolo ranged back a few steps and into foul territory to snare a ball hit by Fernando Tatis Jr., set his feet and made a strong throw across the diamond for the out.
Then with two outs in the ninth, Triolo charged a slow roller hit by Manny Machado, a ball David Bednar smartly left alone, and used his quick hands to get Machado by a step, ending the game.
It wasn’t the type of play you expect someone appearing in his second MLB game to make, but Triolo also isn’t your typical defender at that position.
“It was really impressive,” Bednar said. “I said some swear words after he hit it because I was like, ‘Damn, he’s gonna beat it. ‘And then after [the umpire] called him out, [Triolo] goes me, ‘What, you don’t trust me?’
“That was an awesome play. ... It’s cool to watch guys make their debut and be able to step up and contribute.”
In additional to accumulating two more hits, the defense Triolo provided should make Pirates fans think.
Not necessarily about unseating Hayes, who by several measures has been the best defensive player in MLB this season, but more what could happen with Triolo whenever Hayes does return.
With the obvious caveat that it’s only been two games, it’s easy to watch Triolo defend so well and think about what he could do at first base, a position he played this spring. Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Triolo has the size most teams seek from that spot.
He also has more than enough range — as we saw Thursday — to cover the necessary ground at first. Triolo’s glove and athleticism would almost assuredly be a benefit whenever Oneil Cruz returns at shortstop.
“He’s a really good defender at a lot of positions, which is really important,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.
How important?
That will ultimately depend on how Triolo hits.
Initial impressions of his MLB at-bats — granted there have only been six of them — have been really good. Similar to many of the Pirates’ young hitters, there’s a noticeable patience at the plate. Given Triolo’s body type, he should also be able to grow into a little bit more power.
That sort of stuff has come and gone in the minor leagues, with Triolo hitting .282 and producing a .795 OPS in 112 games with Double-A Altoona last season, a campaign that featured a slow start but a fairly strong finish.
Triolo also has a surprising amount of speed for someone his size, swiping 25 bags with High-A Greensboro in 2021 and 24 more with the Curve. Somewhat atypical for a first baseman, Triolo hit just 27 home runs in 321 minor league games.
Another input when it comes to the Pirates’ future at first base will obviously be Endy Rodriguez, who remains at Triple-A. It’s the position he has played most outside of catcher. However, if the Pirates stick with Henry Davis in right field, Rodriguez could be the better catching option, leaving first base up for grabs.
Like many things with the Pirates right now, there’s so much to discern when finding how the pieces fit. But if Triolo hits, his defense opens up a bunch of possibilities whenever Hayes does return.
“Since [general manager] Ben [Cherington] got here, we’ve talked about the lifeblood of our organization is going to be our [minor league] system,” Shelton said. “So the fact that we’re able to back-fill ... we have a very young roster in terms of experience. For these guys to come up and contribute is extremely important for us.”