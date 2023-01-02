New year, same problem. However it happens, the Pirates must improve — and fast. Without any delay, let’s kick off 2023 by pondering 23 ways that could occur.
1. Win more games. OK, sarcasm. But think about the Orioles.
November 2018 — Mike Elias hired as GM; Baltimore goes 131-253 (.341) over next three seasons; 83-79 in 2022.
November 2019 — Ben Cherington hired; Pittsburgh 142-242 (.370) in next three; TBD in ‘23.
What exactly is preventing the Pirates from matching this?
2. It’s been difficult to evaluate manager Derek Shelton. We know tendencies — switches lineups, hates third time through, values versatility, etc. — not true capability.
Pirates must determine whether Shelton’s their guy long-term. If not, find that guy.
3. Nail the inevitable Bryan Reynolds trade, one that’s more “when” than “if” due to the gap in negotiations, his leaked request and attractiveness on the trade market.
Don’t waste it like Gerrit Cole. Joe Musgrove was solid, but Michael Feliz, Colin Moran and Jason Martin? Suboptimal.
4. The mistake on Reynolds would be letting pride prevent a good deal. Leverage his three years of club control into one or two top-100 prospects. It’s not acquiescing if it makes you better. This could ... if done right.
5. Some lingering business: Hearing from owner Bob Nutting or team president Travis Williams must happen soon. Nutting’s last group session was October 2019, Williams March 2021.
Could the new CBA (and all of its absurdity for small-market teams) have its first birthday before either Pirates leader addresses it? Let’s hope not.
6. In-house, on-field improvement must occur, starting with the defense.
Fielding percentage: .979, last. Errors: 121, 17 more than anyone else. Yet shift-wise, the Pirates saved 19 runs (14th). What’s that tell us? The Pirates often positioned themselves appropriately. They just didn’t execute plays. Have to fix it.
7. The biggest culprit was Oneil Cruz with 17 in 79 games at shortstop. It wasn’t for lack of effort, but Cruz’s focus can and should improve. He’ll play a ton of short this season, and the reps will only help.
8. Offensively, hitting coach Andy Haines became an outlet for fan frustration. Some, given the Pirates’ lack of results, was understandable. It was also a tough deal: take a job; have no direct contact with your guys due to the lockout, delaying an important part of the learning process; then help a young, subpar roster compete. Good luck!
Year 2 offers none of that. It’s fair to expect offensive improvement from a group that chased and missed a lot, the Pirates’ 52.2% chase contact rate last in MLB.
9. Part of that must happen at first base, where nobody was worse in ‘22 (-3 fWAR, 54 wRC+). Carlos Santana, Ji-Man Choi, Kevin Young coming out of retirement, doesn’t matter. That position can’t be a power-hitting desert.
10. It also extends beyond the majors. With Blake Sabol lost in the Rule 5 draft, attention should shift to Malcolm Nunez as a succession plan, unless the Pirates need a place to put Endy Rodriguez.
11. There’s also internal improvement available in the bullpen.
A clean bill of health will help David Bednar, Wil Crowe, Yerry De Los Santos and Colin Holderman. So will the addition of Jarlin Garcia. The Pirates ran out of late-inning options last season. Guys pitching out of position crushed them.
12. Making starting pitchers successful relievers has actually been a strong suit for this group, and part of me wonders if there’s not another project worth exploring in JT Brubaker.
Throws hard. Terrific sinker-slider combo. Would guard against more serious elbow/shoulder issues. Will be interesting to see if they explore it.
13. Internal improvement is also needed at second base, where it could wind up being a battle between youngsters Rodolfo Castro, Ji Hwan Bae and Tucupita Marcano. Bae likely helps more in center. Marcano’s legitimately versatile.
The best outcome here would be Castro nailing down the job. Has power. Defense is good enough. Less swing and miss and more maturity would help, but neither is in a problematic place.
14. Now, new stuff.
Much of what the Pirates did this offseason was criticized by fans because the worst-case scenario is pretty much always assumed. Rich Hill and Santana are not only over the hill but will tumble down it. Choi’s elbow will fall off. Austin Hedges might air condition PNC Park by himself.
But what if some of it actually worked?
15. Don’t need much from Hedges, just competent at-bats and the defense he’s consistently played. They need 14 or so starts out of Hill before trading him. Santana’s biggest value could become mentoring Cruz and Castro.
16. Would also help the Pirates — who, remember, lost a small village in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft — to have found a gem in lefty Jose Hernandez.
The chances of these things working are not good; the Rule 5 draft is hugely overrated. But we’re also talking about someone who touches triple-digits with a stronger breaker.
17. Another minor league need: The banged-up season 2020 first-round pick Nick Gonzales experienced can’t be a true representation of him as a player.
The 23-year-old still had an .817 OPS in 74 games, but there were extended slumps and too many strikeouts, punctuated by some hot spurts whenever Gonzales did have his health. Can’t afford first-round busts.
18. Speaking of prospects, Rodriguez or Henry Davis working out at catcher must occur — and preferably with Davis. He doesn’t really have another position. Rodriguez, to this point the better hitter of the two, has an array of them. It’s the most efficient use of roster space.
19. July will bring the MLB draft, where the Pirates will again pick first. Similar to Reynolds and a bunch of other stuff on this list, the Pirates can’t afford to screw it up. Also, go big.
Don’t spread the money this time.
20. Two biggest names are LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander. Crews has 40 home runs in two years. Dollander has been compared to Stephen Strasburg and Cole — elite college arms.
21. More off-field stuff to finish, starting with what MLB should’ve noticed on New Year’s Eve: It’s time (no, beyond time) to retire 21.
The love for Roberto Clemente here is truly something, rivaling the reverence for him in Puerto Rico, and both should be integral parts of a Jackie Robinson-style Clemente celebration every year.
22. Can Steve Cohen’s conduct change the conversation around a cap (and floor)? We can only hope.
23. Make an offseason splash by signing Cruz.
If the Pirates can learn anything from Reynolds, it’s that they waited too long to get something done; the time was after 2019 or 2020.
The first was somewhat understandable, with an entire regime change necessary. Also get why Reynolds bet on himself after a lousy 2020. Same time, this is different.
Cruz has had a taste and offers ample evidence on why this is probably a risk worth taking. In the wake of a Reynolds trade, it would certainly help to improve public perception.