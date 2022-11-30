General manager Ben Cherington celebrated the splashiest free agent signing of his Pirates tenure in a big, bold way — one that seemed to inspire a dose of optimism or excitement within the fan base.
After officially adding first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana for $6.725 million on Tuesday, Cherington was asked about context surrounding the one-year deal — essentially if it should be interpreted as the start of more veteran adds — and his answer didn’t disappoint.
“There’s more we’d like to do,” Cherington said. “It’s more about wanting to improve in 2023 and take a step as a team. We think it’s time to put our effort into doing that. We’ve got some flexibility to do that.”
Wanting to do more is obviously not the same as actually doing more, and let’s hope Cherington isn’t talking about additional waiver claims. Also don’t get hung up on why now is the right time. Baseball’s financial landscape stinks, and the Pirates aren’t the first team to pick and choose spots to push.
Yet if Cherington is discussing even remotely meaningful additions to the pitching staff, outfield or behind the plate — and it seems like he is — well, it’s hard to see how anyone would disagree.
Cherington framed his offseason to-do list in an interesting way later during the same answer when he added a couple of understandable boundaries relative to the homegrown approach the Pirates are trying to take.
“We think we’ve got a group of young players that has a chance to help us get better and continue to get better,” Cherington said. “We’ll try to add to that group in the way that makes the most sense, both to lengthen our lineup out and to build the deepest pitching staff we can.”
Think about what Cherington is saying.
Oneil Cruz will and obviously should play. Ditto for Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and some combination of Jack Suwinski, Ji Hwan Bae and Rodolfo Castro, whomever among those final three performs well enough to warrant regular time.
Pitching-wise, Cherington reiterated several times Tuesday that the Pirates remain interested in adding at least one starter and will “stay opportunistic in the bullpen, as well.”
“Nothing’s changed,” Cherington added. “We’ll continue to work on multiple fronts and stay engaged. Hopeful we’ll continue to get some stuff done.”
For whatever reason, something has seemingly shifted in Cherington’s tone.
The GM has talked plenty in the past about eying opportunity, staying open to possibilities or focusing on getting better every day. “Continuing our march toward winning” is a phrase he once used to describe offseason work. Vanilla stuff.
Perhaps because of Ji-Man Choi, Santana and a clear commitment to Cruz as “the guy” at shortstop by trading Kevin Newman, this feels different.
Sign a starting pitcher, potentially for multiple years. Target bullpen help. Get a No. 1 catcher and add outfield depth. Would be hard to get too upset about that, no? The issue, of course, is that we know that’s probably shooting high. Still, there are reasonable options.
Roberto Perez offers a snug, efficient fit behind the plate. A fallback option could be former Reds backstop Tucker Barnhart, like Perez a two-time Gold Glove winner who’s coming off a down offensive season in 2022. Barnhart, 31, had a .554 OPS and 64 OPS+ (100 league average) in 94 games, the worst he’s fared at the plate since playing 21 games as a rookie.
Barnhart wouldn’t do much to lengthen the lineup, but he’s a legitimate No. 1 behind the plate and someone who caught at least 100 games in each of the past five full seasons prior to ‘22. He’s also coming off a four-year, $16 million deal and couldn’t possibly expect to get that much again.
In the outfield, a sensible add might be Joey Gallo, who last season made $10,275,000 while hitting .160 and striking out 39.8% of the time with the Yankees and Dodgers. A left-handed power bat who averaged 35 home runs in the four full seasons between 2017-21, Gallo did go deep 19 times.
How serious was Cherington when he said he wasn’t done? We should find out soon.
“There are other things we want to do, for sure,” Cherington said. “We’ll stay engaged on that.
“More so than any signal about dollars or payroll, I think what it signals is we want to get better and we want to get better in 2023.”
Santana the player
Aside from potential adds, Cherington also addressed how he sees Santana fitting into the Pirates, both with his on-field play and leadership.
“We believe in his ability to help us on the field,” Cherington said. “The other qualities he brings — which have been affirmed by people he’s been around in other places — we like also. That’s great. It’s an added benefit.”
Similar to what has been posited from the outside, Cherington confirmed how the shift ban played a role in Santana’s signing.
No player saw a greater percentage of shifts (98.3%), and the Pirates believe the banning of it could mean more production, especially when taking into account some of Santana’s peripherals.
Stuff like how Santana fared in 2022 with average exit velocity (81st percentile), expected slugging percentage (74th), walk percentage (97th) and chase rate (87th).
“Based on the analysis we’ve done from his 2022 season and then potentially some benefit from the shift rules, we believe there could be more offense than what he showed this past year,” Cherington said.
The last component of the Santana add that should resonate with the Pirates involves him mentoring their younger Latin players, guys like Cruz, Castro, Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz.
Much like Santana’s fun-loving personality, this wasn’t the driving force behind the deal, but it was an input.
“We happen to have a good-sized group of young Dominican and Latin American players emerging and coming onto the team,” Cherington said. “So, sure, it helps to have experienced veteran role models for those players.
“Carlos has a built and earned a reputation for being a very reliable teammate and pro, for doing the right stuff, working hard and keeping himself in shape. All those things that we would hope our young player group aspires to be.”
Diaz DFA’d
Eight days after claiming him off waivers from the Marlins, the Pirates on Wednesday designated Lewin Diaz for assignment to make room for Carlos Santana. The move makes sense. While a solid defensive first baseman, Diaz — who has hit just .181 in 112 major league games — would not have enjoyed much playing time. He’s also out of minor league options.