ANAHEIM, Calif. — Perhaps we should have expected this after how the first seven games of the season played out for Bryan Reynolds, the five home runs and eight extra-base hits, the 1.572 OPS and 13 RBIs. Nobody can sustain that level of performance, but what has happened with Reynolds has been really strange.
Entering Sunday, Reynolds had the best average exit velocity (91.4 mph) of his career. Barrel percentage (11.6%) and hard-hit rate (49.6%), too. The Pirates outfielder had chased a career-low 23.9% of the time, and had also posted a whiff rate of 25.9%, second-lowest since he made his MLB debut in 2019.
Much of those deeper numbers typically point to a productive season, yet anyone who has watched the Pirates this season knows that isn’t what has happened with Reynolds. His OPS (.747) and slugging percentage (.424) are both the worst of his career minus the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
“That’s kind of how baseball is,” Reynolds said Saturday at Angel Stadium. “We still have two months of season left. It’s not like I’ve never gone through something like this. Last year I was worse and ended up [with an OPS] over .800. I don’t think there’s any reason to hit the panic button right now.”
No, there’s not.
As easy as it has been to get frustrated, we’re still only talking about 84 games. Reynolds has also been exceedingly streaky throughout his career — good and bad. It’s also worth noting that Reynolds’ batting average on balls in play (BABIP) sits at .297, second only to 2020 (.231).
When Reynolds was an All-Star and earned top-10 National League MVP votes in 2021, his BABIP was .345.
“There are some things on the offensive side of the ball that kinda stink and you can’t control,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton. “You hit the ball hard and have high exit velocities ... if guys are standing in the right spots, it’s that old adage of, ‘Hey, you took a good swing, but there are no results for it.’
“Bryan would like the results. We’d like the results. But I think in his case, we have to focus on the quality of the at-bats and trust that it’s all gonna even out.”
That’s obviously much easier said than done.
“It’s frustrating,” Reynolds said. “You know the kind of player you are — and this isn’t it for me. But that’s just kind of the sport we play. Unless you’re [ Mike] Trout or [ Shohei] Ohtani ... just kind of weathering the storm and keeping your head above water.”
The prolonged slump nudged Reynolds to a breaking point several games ago, when he said he completely changed his swing because, well, nothing else was working. Instead of getting his front foot down first, Reynolds stood more upright and “just kind of floated into it.”
Reynolds’ revisions didn’t last long before hitting coach Andy Haines called him out on the changes.
“Haines came up to me and said, ‘Have you ever had success in your life being out of your legs or with your foot not in the ground early?’ “ Reynolds explained. “I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Why don’t you give yourself the best chance to try and be the best version of yourself that you can be?’
“My whole life that has been in my legs, foot down early. He’s right.”
It hasn’t been easy for Reynolds, obviously. There has been the pressure of his nine-figure contract, not to mention the Pirates losing a bunch of games and failing to score runs. It’s not an excuse, but how could he not feel hugely responsible?
At the same time, those thoughts aren’t actually productive. Reynolds knows he has to relax, and he understands the best version of himself is one who handles velocity well — which is about the only explainable difference for the lack of results.
Reynolds has slugged .393 on fastballs this season, which represents a pretty big drop from 2022 (.528) and 2021 (.601). It has been somewhat offset by his career-high .535 slugging percentage against breaking stuff, though it’s obviously not enough.
Asked about his slugging percentage against fastballs, Reynolds bemoaned barely seeing any for the first two months of the season, something he attributed to pitchers trying to exploit a perceived weakness when facing breaking balls; he slugged just .426 against them last season.
“I didn’t get any fastballs for the first two months of the season,” Reynolds said. “That probably has something to do with it. I didn’t get any, so I finally got off it a little bit.”
Whether it’s with Henry Davis, Jack Suwinski, Andrew McCutchen or another hitter getting hot, one helpful aspect of this could be if Reynolds had some legitimate protection in the lineup, theoretically helping him see more fastballs.
At the same time, Reynolds knows there’s only so much he can do. He has to hit what’s pitched. To do that, experience will tell him that his approach plays. It’s just awfully difficult when the dry spells drag on and on the way they have.
“I know what works for me,” Reynolds said. “I just have to trust it.”