Frustration is inevitable over the course of a 162-game baseball season, especially when a team teases by winning 20 of 29 through April, then plays .355 ball (27-49) over the next three months before finally turning it around in August and September.
Yeah, it’s been a roller coaster for the Pirates this season, one they’ll obviously hope has fewer peaks and valleys as they seek do what general manager Ben Cherington outlined as the expectation in 2024: compete.
Through it all, however, we’ve seen important stuff happen. Trends repeatable over time. Performances that could contribute to the Pirates clearing the .500 mark over 162 and potentially contending for a playoff spot, as crazy as that might seem now.
What have we seen this season that has staying power? Let’s take a look:
Sample not small
The epitome of the longevity we’re discussing, 20-8 feels like ages ago. With personnel alone, it’s hard to compare then and now. At the same time, the Pirates have gone 29-25 over their past 54 since a five-game losing streak coming out of the All-Star break.
That’s basically two months of solid baseball and half a season if we want to include March/April. In those three months, with 12 games to go, the Pirates are 42-30 (.583).
Sure, their offense needs to score more — they have the fifth-fewest runs (239) and the fifth-lowest OPS (.715) in the National League during that sample entering Monday’s games — but they have found a way to win games over a not-so-fluky sample.
The Pirates have also ranked in the 15-to-20 range when it comes to most pitching metrics, despite hobbling along with 40% of a starting rotation during a sizable chunk of that time.
There’s clarity
This is more nebulous than on-base percentage or walk rate, but it’s no less important. When assessing what might constitute success this season, an integral part was learning what the Pirates have — and also what they don’t.
The latter part is the focus here, as they should head into the offseason with clear targets to hit.
Have to add pitching.
A first baseman with pop sure would be nice, although a reasonable case could be made for running it back with Carlos Santana; those dollars saved could be funneled back to pitching.
Want more offense? What if passing on Brandon Belt or C.J. Cron meant singing Lucas Giolito to a multi-year deal and giving Sean Manaea a chance to fix himself while promising regular turns through the rotation?
There are always avenues to explore with pitching. If that’s what it takes for rotation help, I could live with Santana’s offense given his exemplary defense, leadership and what a certain 6-foot-7 shortstop would think about having him around.
Establishing roles
Cherington highlighted one key element here on his show Sunday: Endy Rodriguez and his (seemingly bright) future as a major league catcher.
Rodriguez has work to do with framing and blocking, but only a half-dozen catchers have fared better when it comes to Baseball Savant’s mark of caught stealing above average. You can teach blocking and framing. Only so far you can go with arm strength.
Elsewhere, Liover Peguero has been a pleasant surprise at second base, and it seems like Jack Suwinski has found something since the Pirates pulled him out of the lineup in late August. Over his past 21, Suwinski is hitting .271 with an .864 OPS and a strikeout rate of 26.3% — still high, but better.
Add Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz (assuming health), and there’s a fair amount of certainty at key spots for one of the youngest teams in the majors.
The bullpen finds
It’s always the most volatile part of building a baseball team, but the Pirates have turned over myriad rocks in the bullpen this season and have actually found some interesting things.
Jose Hernandez (.146 batting average against with his slider) has been a Rule 5 success. Carmen Mlodzinski has been one of the best setup men in MLB period over the last seven weeks, his 1.44 ERA in 25 games pacing the Pirates and ranked 15th-lowest in all of baseball.
Another lefty, Ryan Borucki, has a 1.93 ERA in 23 games since the All-Star break (second on the team to Mlodzinski’s mark of 1.86) while inheriting the second-most runners (33) in MLB since making his Pirates debut on June 19.
Andre Jackson, Bailey Falter and Thomas Hatch have had varying degrees of success in multi-inning roles, while Dauri Moreta was very good stranding runners, until it felt like maybe overuse caught up with him.
The point: Only four clubs have enjoyed a lower FIP (3.83) out of their relievers than the Pirates since July 19. We’re seeing how much that reliability can help.
Best are best
Let’s also acknowledge perhaps the most simple item on the list: Reynolds and Hayes have been the Pirates’ two most productive hitters.
In fact, what Hayes has done since Aug. 1 might stand above all the other positive things learned: .304 average, .889 OPS, 10 doubles, eight homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games. Coupled with his defense, it makes the contract a steal.
If you look at Reynolds’ numbers since July 19 — Aug. 1 was when Hayes finally returned from low-back inflammation, hence the usage of that date — it’s been similar stuff, albeit in a few more games: .292 average, .876 OPS, 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 34 RBIs in 53 contests.
It’s in there. Pirates just need it more consistently and to supplement it better.
The Cutch coda
The final one takes us into the offseason. Returning to his old stomping grounds, nobody truly knew how this would go for Andrew McCutchen.
While it was obviously disappointing that he couldn’t finish the year and injuries prevented him from playing the field much, the offensive production — .776 OPS and 115 wRC+, both McCutchen’s best since 2019 — was solid.
It should frame a return for McCutchen in 2024, which Cherington also discussed. McCutchen doesn’t deserve to have his last memory of playing at PNC Park being hobbling off with an Achilles injury, one homer shy of 300 for his career.
If he wasn’t productive, different story. However, McCutchen was one of the Pirates’ best hitters for much of the season. It’s one of several things, as noted here, that should inform their thinking for the offseason and beyond.