SUNRISE, Fla. — Quinn Priester admitted last week his goals for the 2023 season are a little on the lofty side.
“Rookie of the Year has crossed my mind,” Priester said. “I want to set big goals because you work harder for that.”
Good for Priester, an affable and confident 22-year-old who dominated at Double-A Altoona this past season, pitching to a 3.29 ERA while striking out 89 over 90 1/3 innings, enough to earn a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis and bump his MLB Pipeline prospect ranking to No. 44.
It’s been a cool journey for Priester. Drafted No. 18 overall out of high school in 2019, Priester basically had 2 1/2 pitches when the Pirates picked him: a fastball, a curveball and a self-described “crap circle change to get drafted, basically.” Now look at him.
Priester has blossomed into a legitimate five-pitch guy. A four-seam fastball and sinker. That curveball and a slider he picked up over COVID. Plus, a Vulcan-grip changeup that behaves a like a splitter — fastball arm angle and speed, a low spin rate and late dive.
“It’s been fun to slowly add more [pitches], get a feel for them and keep going,” Priester said.
Pirates fans should know plenty about Priester by now. Along with Mike Burrows, they’re top two arms ticketed for PNC Park this summer, should things go as planned. It’s not at all insane to think they could thrive.
But what else? Which other prospect-related pushes are within reach and could legitimately help this club? Let’s examine.
More changeup
talk
Having a fudged changeup is hardly uncommon for young pitchers who are typically able to survive on velocity and a knee-buckling breaking ball. Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz have done it, though both have professed a desire to perfect their changeup this offseason.
Doing that would really benefit them and the Pirates in a couple ways.
When it comes to pure pitch mix, having a viable changeup gives opposing hitters something else about which to think. It could also accentuate the Dominican duo’s terrific sliders. Thrown the right way, it can also lessen stress on their arms — no small thing for two guys who are clearly prized prospects.
“That’s a pitch I want to master,” Contreras said in early October. “I believe it will give me more longevity within innings, as well.”
Catching
on
When Priester talked, he offered a terrific assessment of the differences in throwing to Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez. Priester called Davis a “stacked, stocky, strong guy” and Rodriguez as “rubbery” and “flowy.”
Both have considerable upside and Rodriguez is coming off a dominant year that has offered a jolt to his prospect status.
The Pirates need at least one of them to make the transition to the big leagues. Not immediately, mind you. Manager Derek Shelton said at MLB’s Winter Meetings that they’d start in the minors, and that’s fine. No need to rush at that position.
But the best possible outcome would be for them to enjoy strong starts and for their defense to mature in a way that they earn a major league role by May or June.
Lots of
Bae days
Ji Hwan Bae said a running joke when he was with Triple-A Indianapolis was his seemingly imminent promotion to the major leagues. That was ultimately delayed due to an oblique injury.
However, once it happened, Pirates fans got a taste of a player who could really be an exciting one to watch and an integral part of the lineup, especially with a potential Bryan Reynolds trade on the horizon.
Bae only played 10 MLB games in 2022, but he hit .333 and stole three bases. His blazing speed was evident. Whether in the outfield, spelling Oneil Cruz at shortstop or playing some second base, Bae appears on track for a regular role this season.
One that could lead to plenty of run production.
“We feel that his versatility is something that’s really important,” Shelton said of Bae. “We will continue to build off that depending on how we’re going to build lineups.”
Say Bae can become the leadoff hitter the Pirates envision. Sure wouldn’t hurt the left-handed-hitting Cruz to have someone on base, drawing the pitcher’s attention and creating a larger hole on the right side of the infield.
Bullpen
turnaround
It’s no secret the Pirates bullpen was one of the trouble spots for the team in 2022. It was also hit fairly hard by injuries, which threw the whole thing out of whack.
An underrated trade by the Pirates this past season was acquiring Colin Holderman from the Mets for Daniel Vogelbach. The Pirates got a small taste of Holderman before he was lost to shoulder issues.
Although left-hander Jarlin Garcia will help with late-inning situations and Wil Crowe should provide another reliable bridge to David Bednar, the wild card could be the development of Holderman, a 27-year-old who only recently made his MLB debut.
Holderman’s slider produced a whiff rate of 41.0% in 2022. His sinker averaged 96.0 mph. In there somewhere is a capable, if not dominant, late-inning reliever, provided he’s able to stay healthy and take another step forward in 2023.
The first-base
plan
The Pirates were plenty aggressive this season in addressing the black hole at first base by trading for Ji-Man Choi and signing Carlos Santana in free agency.
Those moves were met with some amount of skepticism, but they really shouldn’t have been. Choi and Santana could encounter an entirely different world with the shift now banned. If one or both can benefit, that could mean big things for the Pirates.
The bigger component, though, is the next move. They retained power-hitting Malcom Nunez in the Rule 5 draft, and the best possible outcome would be for him to have a strong first half while one of the veterans plays his way into a trade.
Coming off a 23-homer season and still only 21, it’s easy to see Nunez as the future for the Pirates at the position. He’s not as strikeout-prone as Mason Martin. As a converted third baseman, he’s a capable defender at first.
Should he continue to hit for power the way he did in 2022, it’ll be impossible for the Pirates to hold Nunez back for long. And at that point, they could finally have a concrete future plan at a position that has been a question mark for years.