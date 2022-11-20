Kevin Newman was attending a friend’s wedding Friday and spent the early part of the reception following Major League Baseball’s non-tender deadline.
When he learned Pittsburgh would indeed tender him a contract for 2023, the Pirates’ longest-tenured player went back inside, put his phone away and resumed celebrating.
About 20 minutes later, Newman had a new employer, the Pirates trading him to the Cincinnati Reds for reliever Dauri Moreta. A trade was something Newman certainly thought possible due to the emergence of Oneil Cruz at shortstop, but the timing caught him off-guard.
“I thought it was done,” Newman told the Post-Gazette by phone late Saturday night. “Then 20 minutes later, it happened. So, that was a little interesting.”
The deal should work out well for both parties in the long run, and Newman leaves Pittsburgh with nothing but respect and admiration for the city, its fans and the Pirates, who drafted him in the first round (19th overall) in 2015.
Things weren’t always spectacular for Newman here — he had an OPS under .600 in 2020 and ‘21 — but he did establish himself as a legitimate major leaguer while playing for the Pirates.
Newman constantly worked and carried himself as a professional. He also had a splendid 2019. After making his MLB debut on Aug. 16, 2018 and playing 30 games that season, Newman hit .308 with an .800 OPS over 130 contests in his first full year.
The next two seasons were a struggle to match that production, but Newman overhauled his swing last offseason and found some better results in 2022, including a .274 average and .687 OPS through 78 games.
Elite offense? Well, no. But through 431 MLB games, Newman — a Gold Glove finalist in 2021 — has developed into a reliable middle infielder and solid clubhouse presence.
Newman will almost assuredly step into a starting role in Cincinnati, where the Reds could use someone to hold down the position until another Cruz comes along. Ironically, this time it’s a 6-foot-5 shortstop with mammoth power, Elly De La Cruz.
“That’s what [Pirates general manager] Ben [Cherington] shared with me when we talked,” Newman said. “He thinks this was a win-win. I hopefully have a better path to getting at-bats and playing time and hopefully play short. They obviously got a piece in return. I think it was good. I know it’s part of the business. Really excited for the opportunity that I’ll have.”
Newman probably isn’t the .800 OPS guy he was in 2019, but he also has more than his .574 mark in 2021. He showed signs of getting back to that early on this season before missing time with hamstring and groin issues.
After returning on July 8, Newman hit .279 with a .688 OPS over his final 64 games. The 29-year-old flashed another part of his game, which is putting the ball in play; for his career, Newman strikes out just 11.7% of the time.
“That’s what I’m proud of most: sticking with that new approach, the swing change and allowing it to show itself,” Newman said. “I was really happy with how it went.”
Although part of the Pirates’ frustrating draft run from 2012-18 where the organization juiced just 8.4 Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference (while in Pittsburgh) from 12 players — 8.5 from Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3.1 from Newman and minus-3.2 from everyone else — Newman did have plenty to hang his hat on.
The Arizona product was an excellent mentor and example-setter for younger players. He also produced seven walkoff hits, including a two-run homer on Sept. 28, 2019 to secure a 6-5 Pirates victory against the Reds for Steve Blass’ last game on AT&T SportsNet — his favorite among the walkoffs.
“Pittsburgh drafted me, developed me and gave me a chance to live out my dream,” Newman said. “I’ll forever love that place. It’s been an incredible time. I can’t even really articulate how truly thankful I am for everybody in that organization, the city, the fans, everyone.”
Reliever added
The Pirates on Sunday signed right-handed reliever Nate Webb to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to major league spring training. Webb, 25, has a 5.99 ERA in 110 minor league games, though he stood out in this year’s Arizona Fall League, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings and flashing a fastball that touched triple digits.